A solid majority of Ecuadorian voters have approved a referendum paving the way for the extradition of organised crime bosses, National Electoral Council president Diana Atamaint said.

Some 65 percent of valid votes were marked "yes" on the matter of extradition, and 35 percent marked "no," according to a quick count of vote results on Monday, electoral authorities said in a news conference.

President Daniel Noboa hailed the result.

"We have defended the country, now we will have more tools to fight crime and restore peace to Ecuadoran families," Noboa said earlier.

Nearly 13.6 million of the country's 17.7 million inhabitants were eligible to cast a "Yes" or "No" on 11 referendum questions on the ballot.

Once-peaceful Ecuador has been grappling with a shocking rise in violence, flaring up due to a rise in narcotics trafficking, that has seen two mayors killed this week.

New bloodshed stained the day as assailants shot dead a prison warden in coastal Ecuador.

Damian Parrales, chief of the El Rodero prison in coastal Manabi state, "was the victim of an attack that unfortunately cost him his life," the national prison authority said in a statement.

Ecuadorian prisons have become nerve centres for organised crime groups and a bloody battleground that has claimed the lives of more than 460 inmates in three years.

Parrales, who had assumed his prison post just five days ago, was gunned down as he ate lunch with his family in the town of Jipijapa, local media reported.