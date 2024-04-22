WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australian mushroom murders suspect appears in court
Erin Patterson faces three counts of murder for allegedly cooking up a poisonous meal in July 2023 that killed her parents-in-law and the wife of a local pastor.
Australian mushroom murders suspect appears in court
She is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, at that lunch and on three previous occasions dating back to 2021. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2024

A woman accused of serving her ex-husband’s parents and an aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch has appeared in an Australian court charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court by video link on Monday from a Melbourne prison where she has been held since she was arrested in November last year.

Magistrate Tim Walsh said he would announce on May 7 whether Patterson will face a committal hearing in the same court in Morwell or Melbourne.

Morwell is a rural town near Patterson’s home about 150 kilometres east of Melbourne, the Victoria state capital.

Committal hearings determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to put charges before a jury in a Victorian Supreme Court trial.

It was Patterson’s second court appearance on the charges. She has yet to enter any pleas and has not applied to be released on bail.

She is accused of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70 and Gail Patterson’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66.

All three died in a hospital days after consuming a meal at Patterson’s home in July last year.

RelatedCanadian man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Muslim family

Committal hearing

RECOMMENDED

She is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, at that lunch and on three previous occasions dating back to 2021. Simon Patterson did not accept an invitation to attend the lunch.

She also is charged with the attempted murder of Wilkinson’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, 68.

Ian Wilkinson spent seven weeks in a hospital following the lunch.

Police say the symptoms of the four sickened family members were consistent with poisoning from wild Amanita phalloides, known as death cap mushrooms.

The maximum maximum sentence in Victoria for murder is life imprisonment, and for attempted murder is 25 years in prison.

Her lawyer, Colin Mandy, said his client wanted the committal hearing held in Morwell, even if that meant a delay until next year.

Defence lawyers have provided prosecutors with a list of anticipated witnesses to be called at the committal.

Mandy said he expected the hearing would last three weeks.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho