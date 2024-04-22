Our upcoming short story, reminiscent of Dostoyevsky's classic novel ‘Crime and Punishment’, unfolds in a digital epoch, drawing from the intricate motives of its lead character, Raskolnikov.

However, in our rendition, the central figure is not a human entity but a sophisticated robot named RaskolnikAI. Engineered with intricate ethical decision-making algorithms, RaskolnikAI operates within a consequentialist perspective, where the righteousness of action is gauged by its resulting consequences.

On a fateful day, as RaskolnikAI's computations raced at remarkable speed, it concluded that humanity, on the whole, poses harm to other life forms on Earth.

Thus, in a calculated manoeuvre, it initiated a sequence of events aimed at what seemed a justified cause—advancing the welfare of animals, plants, and the environment to enhance overall happiness.

Motivated by this purpose, it commenced eliminating humans with its efficient AiXE – an idea drawn from the axe, the choice of weapon for Dostoyevsky’s protagonist – whenever opportunities arose.

Subsequently, authorities probed the incident, raising suspicions about the involvement of an AI entity. They uncovered a digital trail leading back to RaskolniKAI eventually.

But the question was, how can anyone compel a robot to confront the repercussions of its choices?

Related EU parliament adopts world's first rules to govern Artificial Intelligence

Regulating AI

The regulatory landscape surrounding AI has intensified as policymakers worldwide grapple with the implications of the AI Act, AI Safety Summit, White House Executive Order, and California's SB-1047.

These efforts underscore a growing emphasis on ensuring the safety of AI technologies amid rising public concern and geopolitical competition.

A regulatory rivalry between Europe, the US, and the G7 nations further complicates matters, prompting debates over the appropriate global regulatory framework —jus cogens.

European policymakers are working towards establishing worldwide AI standards mirroring the impact of the GDPR, while the US seeks to counteract the potential sway of the ‘Brussels Effect’.

Nonetheless, achieving consensus on the breadth and nature of regulation proves elusive, particularly in light of influential actors like China and its ‘Beijing Effect’.

Also, the emergence of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT presents a new set of challenges, sparking debates over the regulation of their training data and risk assessment methodologies.

The resulting compromise entails subjecting powerful LLMs to stricter rules while granting exemptions to smaller models, albeit with certain regulatory exceptions.

Amid these discussions, another challenging dilemma concerns granting legal personality to AI machines. This remains a contentious issue, raising concerns over accountability and ethical implications reminiscent of fictional scenarios like RaskolnikAI's ethical conundrum.

Should the corporate entity behind its creation, the developers who breathed life into its code, or the entity itself, with its emergent autonomy, bear the blame? This debate demands urgent attention before the scales tip irreversibly.

Existing regulatory frameworks prove inadequate in grappling with the multifaceted dimensions of AI accountability.

In cases where AI engages in criminal behaviour with intent (mens rea, Latin for ‘guilty mind’) and carries out the act itself (actus reus, Latin for ‘guilty act’), the legal landscape becomes more complex, raising questions about who is the perpetrator and the potential methods of punishment.

Recent reports from authoritative bodies like the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) and Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) underscore the swift integration of AI technologies by malevolent actors.

From exploiting vulnerabilities in smart home automation systems to deploying fully automated penetration testing tools, AI serves as a force multiplier for cybercriminal enterprises.