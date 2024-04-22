Indonesia's constitutional court has rejected a challenge to the country's presidential vote won by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto after his main rival alleged rules were unfairly changed to allow the outgoing leader's son to run as his vice president.

"The court rejected the exception in its entirety. Rejected the appeal in its entirety," said Chief Justice Suhartoyo on Monday.

Prabowo, 72, was confirmed in February as the next leader of the world's third-biggest democracy, beating former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and a third rival with 58.6 percent of the vote.

The president-elect's campaign was mired in allegations that outgoing leader Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, had interfered in a bid to boost Prabowo's campaign.

He was accused of engineering rule changes that allowed his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run for vice president.

Anies who received 24.9 percent of the vote refused to concede after official results were announced, claiming the state had intervened to help Prabowo win and calling for a re-run.

He claimed the state had intervened to engineer Prabowo's win, including social aid donations to sway voters.

Appeal rejected