More than 70 percent of the global workforce is exposed to risks linked to the climate crisis that causes hundreds of thousands of deaths each year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said, adding governments would need to act as the numbers rise.

As the climate crisis accelerates, governments and employers are struggling to protect employees, the ILO said in a report on Monday.

Workers, especially the world's poorest, are more vulnerable than the general population to the dangers of climate extremes such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes because they are often the first exposed, or exposed for longer periods and at greater intensity.

"A staggering number of workers are already being exposed to climate change-related hazards in the workplace, and these figures are only likely to get worse," the report entitled "Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate" said in its conclusions.

"As (the hazards) evolve and intensify, it will be necessary to re-evaluate existing legislation or create new regulations and guidance."

Some countries have improved heat protections for workers, such as Qatar, in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, rules to govern other dangers like growing pesticide use for agricultural workers are less common.

"We do have some (countries) that already limit exposure to high temperatures and also limit exposure to air pollution, but we rarely have occupational exposure limits set for the other hazards," said Manal Azzi, ILO Senior Specialist on occupational safety and health.

The share of global workers exposed to the most widespread hazard, surging temperatures, has risen by around 5 percentage points over the last two decades to 70.9 percent, the report said,