TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
German president faces protests in Istanbul over support for Israel
'Murderer Germany, get out of Türkiye,' protesters chant as Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Turkish metropolis.
German president faces protests in Istanbul over support for Israel
Steinmeier was met with chants from a group protesting Germany's stance during his visit to Istanbul. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
April 22, 2024

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has faced protests in Istanbul over Berlin's support for Israel in its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Steinmeier, accompanied by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, was met with chants from a group protesting Germany's stance during his visit on Monday to the Turkish metropolis' Sirkeci Station, where the first Turkish workers boarded trains for Germany in 1961.

They chanted, "Murderer Germany, get out of Türkiye" and "Murderer Germany, guilty of genocide."

RelatedGerman state faces legal action for increasing arms supplies to Israel

Marking 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations

RECOMMENDED

Steinmeier arrived in Istanbul as the first stop of a three-day visit to Türkiye.

His plane landed at Istanbul Airport at 0858 GMT, where he was welcomed by Istanbul Governor Davut Gul, German Ambassador to Ankara Jurgen Schulz, Turkish Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Basar Sen, as well as other officials.

During his visit, Steinmeier is scheduled to hold talks in Istanbul, Gaziantep, and the capital Ankara to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Germany and Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting