Turkic Week, which aims to promote cultural heritage and arts of the Turkic world, has begun in Geneva with an opening ceremony at the UN office.

The program started on Monday with an exhibition presenting a diverse array of cultural artefacts, featuring handicrafts, paintings, and the evocative photo exhibition, Turkic World on the Silk Way.

"It is my honour and privilege to welcome you to the opening ceremony of the Turkic Week here in Geneva, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to showcase the rich tapestry of Turkic heritage and culture on the international stage," Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in his opening remarks.

"Today, let us celebrate this legacy through the exhibition, honouring our shared heritage and strengthening bonds of friendship," Omuraliev said.

He added that a diverse program that celebrates the shared Turkic heritage and aspiration will take place throughout the week, including a series of engaging activities - from enlightening conferences to captivating musical performances - have been planned.

UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya, for her part, said it is a "great pleasure" for the UN to host such an event to enjoy cultures from all over the world.