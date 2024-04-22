Delegations from Türkiye and Greece have conducted a new round of talks on confidence-building measures, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced.

The Greek Defence Ministry hosted the meeting on Monday.

“Both delegations included ambassadors, high-ranking military officers, as well as other officials,” the Turkish ministry said on X.

The two sides reviewed previously agreed measures during the ongoing year, and discussed the implementation plan for 2025, the statement said, adding: “The meeting was held in a positive spirit. The next meeting will be hosted by the Turkish side."