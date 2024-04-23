President Joe Biden has met with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and two other prominent liberal lawmakers opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's carnage of besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

The meeting came on Monday as Biden's support for Israel's war crimes in the blockaded enclave has divided Democrats, fraying Biden's coalition of voters ahead of November's presidential election.

Biden was seen walking into the Oval Office with Ocasio-Cortez as well as Senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey after returning to the White House from an Earth Day event they all attended in Virginia.

The lawmakers have sharply criticised Israel's policies, with Ocasio-Cortez last month describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "an unfolding genocide."

Still, the congresswoman from New York earlier this month made a case for Biden's reelection despite his support for Israel, citing a "vested interest in protecting democracy not just here domestically, but globally" in an interview with the media organisation Zeteo.

"I learned a long time ago to listen to that lady," Biden said of Ocasio-Cortez in Virginia.

"We're going to talk more about another part of the world, too."

The White House and the lawmakers declined to comment on the subject of the meeting.