The US is contemplating sanctions against the Netzah Yehuda battalion of the Israel military, a day after 14 Palestinians were killed in incursions across the occupied West Bank, according to media reports.

The battalion faces allegations of human rights violations against Palestinians, particularly in the occupied West Bank region.

Numerous individuals belonging to extreme religious-nationalist settler groups like Hilltop Youth, who have gained notoriety for their atrocities against Palestinians, have joined the battalion.

ProPublica news site reports that a US State Department panel, tasked with probing alleged human rights violations, had recommended disqualifying several Israeli military and police units operating in the West Bank from receiving US aid.

Here's a look at the Israeli military unit:

What is Netzah Yehuda battalion?

The Netzah Yehuda battalion was set up in 1999 to accommodate the religious beliefs of ultra-Orthodox Jews and other religious nationalist recruits in the army.

Israeli government created the battalion as a pathway for these groups to serve in the military by allowing them to maintain their religious practices.

What is the unit accused of?

The US called for a criminal investigation after Netzah Yehuda soldiers were accused of being involved in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American, Omar Assad, who died of a heart attack in 2022 after he was detained and was later found abandoned at a building site.

An autopsy found Assad died from a stress-induced heart attack brought on by being manhandled.

The case attracted attention because of his dual nationality, his age, and a demand by the US State Department for an investigation into his death.

The Israeli military acknowledged that soldiers gagged him with a strip of cloth and cuffed his hands with a zip tie.