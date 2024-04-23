WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia's Albanese labels Musk 'arrogant billionaire' in social media row
Australian premier and opposition leaders slam Elon Musk and his social media platform after X declined to comply with government directive to remove posts related to a knife attack on a bishop, which authorities classified as a terror incident.
Australia's Albanese labels Musk 'arrogant billionaire' in social media row
Elon Musk has responded to Australian internet watchdog's efforts to compel his social media platform X to block users from accessing violent footage connected to the Sydney church stabbing / Photo: AP / AP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
April 23, 2024

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has escalated his government's social media feud with Elon Musk by branding him an "arrogant billionaire."

This comes after an Australian court on Monday ordered X to hide some posts commenting on the stabbing of a bishop in Sydney.

Australia's federal court granted the country's cyber regulator, the eSafety commissioner, a two-day injunction requiring the social media platform to hide some posts on a knife attack last week against an Assyrian church bishop, Mar Mari Emmanuel, during a service at his church.

Albanese on Tuesday hit out at Musk, calling him an "arrogant billionaire" for pushing back against the Australian government's calls to take down the content.

RelatedSeveral people injured in stabbing attack at Sydney church: police

Violent content on X

X had blocked the content for its users in Australia but said it would not block the posts for users outside the country, arguing that the government had no authority to dictate content its users can see globally.

Videos of the attack posted online showed the attacker, restrained by the congregation, shouting at the bishop. Police have charged a 16-year-old with a terrorism offence over the attack.

RECOMMENDED

The regulator had asked X to remove certain posts that publicly commented on the attack, which could include videos.

Albanese said social media must have social responsibility but Musk was fighting to keep violent content on his platform.

'Censorship and propaganda'

"We'll do what's necessary to take on this arrogant billionaire who thinks he's above the law, but also above common decency," Albanese told national broadcaster ABC on Tuesday.

"What the eSafety Commissioner is doing, is doing her job to protect the interests of Australians."

Musk had earlier called the eSafety commissioner the "Australian censorship commissar", drawing rebuke from Albanese who described X's fight against removing violent content as "extraordinary".

"I'd like to take a moment to thank the PM for informing the public that this platform is the only truthful one," Musk said in a post on X hours before Albanese's comments on Tuesday.

Musk posted an image that appeared to show X stood for "free speech and truth" while other social media platforms were dictated by "censorship and propaganda."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting