Twelve militants have been killed in the southern Philippines during a gun battle with security forces that left seven soldiers wounded, the army has said in a statement.

The firefight happened on Monday in Maguindanao del Sur province on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups.

The Philippine Army said the leader of the Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction and his brother were killed along with 10 militants. Seven soldiers were wounded.

Soldiers seized 12 high-powered firearms, including five M16 rifles, said the army statement released late Monday.