Türkiye and Iraq have signed 26 agreements in various fields during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Erdogan visited Iraq for the first time in 12 years to discuss bilateral relations, counter-terrorism, and regional issues, including Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

A total of 26 deals were signed between the two countries after Erdogan met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

The Development Road project

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Development Road project was signed between Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The deal, which aims to establish a 1,200-kilometer highway and railway, was signed by the transportation ministers from each country in the presence of Erdogan and al-Sudani.