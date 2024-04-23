More than 50,000 people have been displaced by clashes in a disputed area in northern Ethiopia, the United Nations said.

"The number of people displaced by the armed clashes in Alamata Town, and Raya Alamata, Zata and Ofla since 13/14 April has reached more than 50,000," the UN said late on Monday.

"The humanitarian situation is dire, with thousands of women and children in need of broad humanitarian support to survive," it added.

The UN cited the figures from local authorities in the disputed area, which is claimed by Tigray and neighbouring Amhara.

Amhara forces occupied Raya Alamata in southern Tigray during a two-year war between Ethiopia's government and regional Tigrayan authorities.

Under a peace deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and Tigrayan authorities, Amhara forces which backed federal troops during the conflict were due to withdraw from Raya Alamata after the agreement was signed in Pretoria in November 2022.

Dismantling regional forces