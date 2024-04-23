The Israeli takeover of Palestine's Gaza would open the door for other occupations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned following an official visit to Iraq.

"Opening Gaza to the settlement of Israeli thieving terrorists will only make Israel more aggressive, more reckless. This is something we cannot allow," he added, speaking to reporters on Tuesday upon his return.

The Turkish president assured that they will continue diplomatic efforts and do everything within the country's power, and beyond, to find a solution for the people of Gaza saying: "This is on top of our agenda."

In response to these "spoiled and murderous" behaviours of Tel Aviv, we will work to engage with the United Nations Secretary-General's Office and take joint steps with them, he added.

Gaza was a top agenda item at Erdogan's visit to Iraq, during which he met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

The leaders evaluated their countries' accelerated bilateral relations and assessed further cooperation opportunities, particularly in counter-terrorism, trade, transportation, energy, and the impact of climate change.

Related Türkiye, Iraq sign 26 agreements during Erdogan's visit to Baghdad

Fight against terrorism

During his visit, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with Iraq declaring the terrorist organisation PKK a banned organisation.

"We once again emphasised our expectation that the PKK should be officially declared a terrorist organisation and its presence in Iraq should be terminated," Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday.

"The PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisation is a threat to the stability, development and peace of Iraq. It is also in Iraq's interest to eliminate this threat. I believe that they see this reality and will now put forward the will to eliminate this problem," he added.