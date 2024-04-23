The EU's humanitarian chief has urged international donors to fund the UN agency for Palestinians after a review said Israel had not yet provided evidence that hundreds of staff were members of Palestinian resistance groups.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic on Tuesday welcomed the report for "underlining the agency's significant number of compliance systems in place as well as recommendations for their further upgrade."

"I call on the donors to support UNRWA — the Palestinian refugees' lifeline," he wrote on X.

An independent review group on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency said it had found some "neutrality-related issues" in its much-anticipated report released Monday.

But the review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna noted that "Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence" for its claim that UNRWA employs more than 400 "terrorists."

The review group was created following allegations made by Israel in January that some UNRWA staff may have participated in the October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance Hamas's attacks.

In the weeks that followed, numerous donor states suspended or paused some $450 million in funding.

Many have since resumed funding, including Sweden, Canada, Japan, the EU and France while others, including the United States and Britain, have not.