Turkish security forces have neutralised a total of 19 PKK/YPG terrorists in both northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country’s National Defence Ministry has reported.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria,” said the ministry on X on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.