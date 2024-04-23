Eight years, 66 artists, 200,000 sheets of acid-free paper from five countries, the whites from 800,000 organic eggs — that’s one measure of the colossal project that Huseyin Kutlu, the master of Islamic calligraphy — had undertaken, after being commissioned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The finished work is expected to leave a lasting mark on the world of Quranic art.

The project, known as the "Istanbul Mushaf", was a monumental endeavour that involved painstaking work by Kutlu and his team of artists. It is not merely a transcription of the Holy Quran, but a comprehensive exploration of Islamic history and geography, in which the artists sought to revive the ancient tradition of Quranic art that once flourished over 15 centuries of Islamic civilisation.

“In the history of Islam, Muslim Heads of State gave their most valuable attention to the Mushaf (written copy of the Quran), commissioning projects that would bear their imprint long after they were gone. My team has shown that same quality of love, excitement and respect on the Mushaf we have produced. No one has had the chance to see it in its entirety till now. We decided to display it in a Mushaf from the Prophet’s time to the present. Through field research and extensive studies, we have identified 10 main periods in terms of the history of Mushaf art for the purpose,” says Huseyin Kutlu.

Each of the 10 volumes of the Istanbul Mushaf is a stand-alone work of art, meticulously crafted to reflect the artistry and culture of its respective era. From the early days of the Rashidun Caliphate to the modern age, the Istanbul Mushaf is evidence of the rich history and cultural heritage of the Islamic world.

“The first volume starts from the time of our Prophet. It covers the Umayyad, Abbasid, Ghaznavi, Great Seljuk, Ayyubid and Anatolian Seljuk periods. Since there was not much evolution in this period, we represented all of this in one volume. The second volume is Mamluk, the third, Andalusian. The fourth volume covers the Ilkhanid-Jalayir period, part five the Turkmen, part six the Timurid period, part seven Mughal, part eight, Safavid, part nine from the foundation of the Ottoman Empire till Suleiman the Magnificent, and the tenth volume, from Suleiman the Magnificent to the present day... We took into consideration the technique of page layouts and designs of each period, of the many types of text used, what types of decorations and bindings were in use, and what colours were being used during these periods. We have accessed all the Mushafs in the world's libraries and examined them. We set out with a team of 66 people, studying the style of each period.” adds Kutlu.

The project was not without its challenges. Kutlu and his team faced numerous obstacles, from sourcing the finest materials to mastering the intricate techniques of traditional calligraphy. But the dedication and passion for their craft drove them forward, and in the end, they produced a work of unparalleled beauty and significance.