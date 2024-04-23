The Israeli army's devastating onslaught on Gaza has entered its 200th day amid plans by Israel to attack Rafah city, southern Gaza, which is home to nearly 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

In the course of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza since October last year, the Israeli army has killed 34,183 Palestinians and injured over 77,000 others, mostly children and women, as of Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza, the Israeli army committed 3,021 massacres against families across Gaza since the start of the war.

It added that at least 485 medical staff, 66 civil defence personnel, 140 journalists, and 224 relief workers were among the Palestinian victims.

Over 7,000 Palestinians remain missing under the rubble of the destroyed homes across the Palestinian enclave, the office also said.

Difficult humanitarian conditions

More than 2 million Palestinians suffer from catastrophic living and health conditions, especially for those living in shelter centres, according to UN reports.

The situation is worse in the northern part of Gaza with international warnings that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians there are on the verge of famine.

According to the Palestinian health authorities in Gaza, at least 30 Palestinian children died due to malnutrition and hunger.

The lack of cooking gas forced Palestinians to use alternatives, including coal, wood, and plastic items to cook, endangering their health, the Government Media Office reported.

Vast areas of destruction

Gaza was turned into a vast destroyed area due to the Israeli bombardment which never stopped for 200 days.