Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi has expressed his wish to "export a different cinematic image of Gaza", now ravaged by Israeli attacks, as he presides over the jury at the eighth Aswan International Women Film Festival themed on "resistance cinema".

Against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, the festival in southern Egypt decided to screen six Palestinian short films in the competition, which brings together filmmakers from across the region.

This was despite many voices in the Arab world calling for the suspension of all artistic and cultural activities in solidarity with Palestinians.

Masharawi is known internationally for being the first Palestinian director to be in the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival when his film "Haifa" was included in 1996.

Born in Gaza to refugees from the port city of Jaffa, the director now lives in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

He said he "does not consider art and cinema as purely entertainment".

"If film festivals do not play their role when major disasters occur, as with what is currently happening in Palestine, then why do they exist?" he asked.

Among the six Palestinian films included at Aswan is the 14-minute documentary film "Threads of Silk" by director Walaa Saadah, who was killed last month in the war. The film looks at the meanings of the embroidery on the Palestinian "thawb" robe.

Another is the five-minute film "I am from Palestine" by the director Iman al Dhawahari, about a Palestinian-American girl in the United States who is shocked at school to see a map of the world without her country.

The 16-minute documentary film "A Cut Off Future" from director Alia Ardoghli, discusses the daily experiences of 27 girls between the ages of 11 and 17 in the shadow of the Israeli occupation.

Films from Distance Zero

In his newest film, for which work is ongoing, Masharawi said he wanted to expose what he called "the lie of self-defence".

"The occupation (Israel) blew up the studio of an artist in Gaza with paintings and statues. Where is self-defence when one kills artists and intellectuals while calling them terrorists?" the 62-year-old told AFP news agency.

The conflict in Gaza erupted with the unprecedented October 7 Palestinian resistance group Hamas attack on Israel which resulted in the death of at least 1,170 people.