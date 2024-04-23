This year’s Arts of the Islamic World and India exhibition at Sotheby’s in London has mesmerised visitors with a dazzling display of treasures from the Ottoman Empire and beyond.

From April 19-23, enthusiasts took in a collection spanning over a millennium, leading up to an auction on April 24, where bidders will be looking to sweep up a piece of history from across continents and epochs.

“We have quite a big variety of pieces from the Ottoman world, ranging from the 16th to the 19th century,” Benedict Carter, head of Sotheby’s Islamic and Indian Art department, said.

“This includes oil paintings, ceramic pieces, metalwork from the glorious era of Suleyman the Magnificent, and a splendid array of carpets and textiles.”

Among the standout pieces is an agate cup dating back to the 16th or early 17th century that showcases the remarkable level of Ottoman craftsmanship.

It has agate set in gold with rubies and emeralds, adorned with a mount added in the 18th century.

What truly sets this cup apart, however, is its connection to two great empires – Ottoman and Russian – and the possibility of it having borne witness to a pivotal moment of diplomacy in the tumultuous backdrop of the Turco-Russian wars.

On the potential origins of the artifact, Carter said it might have been a gift from Turkish Sultan Selim III to Catherine the Great.

The estimate is lent credence by the engravement on its trefoil-shaped handle: Catherine the Great’s monogram, dated 1789.

The year corresponds to the enthronement of Selim III, who ruled the Ottoman empire from 1789 to 1807.