TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
Sotheby’s Islamic art auction showcases Ottoman gems
Pieces going under the hammer on April 24 include rare Ottoman artifacts from as far back as the 16th century, including an agate cup from Sultan Selim III to Catherine the Great.
Sotheby’s Islamic art auction showcases Ottoman gems
A large illuminated Quran commissioned by Munire Sultan, daughter of Sultan Abdulmecid , copied by Ibrahim Hakki, Ottoman, dated 5 October 1860 AD./ Photo: Sotheby's / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
April 23, 2024

This year’s Arts of the Islamic World and India exhibition at Sotheby’s in London has mesmerised visitors with a dazzling display of treasures from the Ottoman Empire and beyond.

From April 19-23, enthusiasts took in a collection spanning over a millennium, leading up to an auction on April 24, where bidders will be looking to sweep up a piece of history from across continents and epochs.

“We have quite a big variety of pieces from the Ottoman world, ranging from the 16th to the 19th century,” Benedict Carter, head of Sotheby’s Islamic and Indian Art department, said.

“This includes oil paintings, ceramic pieces, metalwork from the glorious era of Suleyman the Magnificent, and a splendid array of carpets and textiles.”

Among the standout pieces is an agate cup dating back to the 16th or early 17th century that showcases the remarkable level of Ottoman craftsmanship.

It has agate set in gold with rubies and emeralds, adorned with a mount added in the 18th century.

What truly sets this cup apart, however, is its connection to two great empires – Ottoman and Russian – and the possibility of it having borne witness to a pivotal moment of diplomacy in the tumultuous backdrop of the Turco-Russian wars.

On the potential origins of the artifact, Carter said it might have been a gift from Turkish Sultan Selim III to Catherine the Great.

The estimate is lent credence by the engravement on its trefoil-shaped handle: Catherine the Great’s monogram, dated 1789.

The year corresponds to the enthronement of Selim III, who ruled the Ottoman empire from 1789 to 1807.

RECOMMENDED

“The tradition of gift-giving, which we know from the sultan’s diplomatic gifts to other states, suggests this cup’s significance,” Carter explained.

While the value of such pieces ranges between $99,000 to $149,000, Carter hinted at the possibility of the figure being exceeded in the actual auction, citing the example of a 2018 sale of an Islamic dish that went for an astounding $7.2 million, well over the original $400,000 - $670,000 estimate.

Among the other Ottoman era attractions is a grand candlestick made by the chief cauldron maker of the empire’s longest-reigning ruler, Suleyman the Magnificent.

The artifact has never been on public view before, according to Carter, adding that it is part of a pair, with the other one at the prestigious David Collection in Copenhagen.

There is also a naval lantern made in the 16th century for Sinan Pasha, who served as Ottoman grand vizier five times from 1580 until his death in 1596.

“It has a comparable sister piece in the Sadberk Hanim Museum in Istanbul, but it’s otherwise just one of two known naval lanterns,” said Carter.

“There’s also a wonderful 17th century dagger with beautiful Persian, Ottoman, Turkish poetry in gold leading all down to the blade, which is an extremely visually arresting object,” he added.

He described the dagger as an object of rare quality and an example of the magnificent weapons created during the height of Persian-inspired Ottoman artistry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting