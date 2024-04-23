Every April 23rd, Türkiye celebrates its National Sovereignty and Children's Day, signifying the establishment of the country's parliament in 1920.

In 1920, during the War of Independence, the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time in Ankara to establish the groundwork for an independent, secular, and modern republic.

As a part of celebrations, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received on Tuesday Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin and the children accompanying him at the Presidential Complex.

The Turkish President has also met with Children of the Turkic World and Guest Children of the TRT Children’s Festival on the occasion of the April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day at the Presidential Complex.