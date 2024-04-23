In December, amid Argentina's deep economic troubles, far-right libertarian politician Javier Milei, who campaigned on a pledge to radically shift the country's direction by opening up the economy and reducing inflation rates, was sworn in as President.

Milei, a political outsider, gained popular support by criticising the Argentine political "caste" for the country's economic troubles.

Reduction of the number of ministries, layoffs and relaxing state regulation were among Milei's campaign promises, insisting on "Freedom. Private property and God above all."

During his inauguration, flanked by prominent figures from the global right-wing movement, including Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, he insisted, "There is no money," reiterating his pledge to slash public spending.

This April marked over 100 days since Milei assumed office amid deep political polarisation in Argentina.

Analysts suggest Milei has harnessed the fury some in the country have felt, to propel his policy-making.

Ernesto Seman, an Argentine Professor of History at Norway's University of Bergen, says Milei appears to be driven by the notion of "ideologically aligning Argentina with this furious international far-right."

The analyst, who also served as an Argentine diplomat under President Nestor Kirchner in the early 2000s, sees consistency between Milei's policy ideas and the current administration's initial actions.

"He (Milei) seems aligned with Steve Bannon's idea of permanent conflict as a way of building and exercising power. In this view, real societal transformations only come from radicalisation," Seman tells TRT World.

He believes Milei views the public sphere as an "aggressive arena" in which leadership and dominance are built from wide-ranging social discontent while seeking to entice different sectors of society.

"Milei grabs a farmer, a merchant, and an unemployed person and tells them a common denominator of their evils, which in his discourse is 'I'm completely fed up with the State,'" Seman says.

Seman believes Milei draws influence from the hardline element of the United States' neoconservative movement.

In his view, this includes the Middle East and the unconditional alignment with the United States, and Israel serves figures like Milei and other far-right leaders as a blueprint to establish an international order in which "coercion and realpolitik" rise at any cost.

In a controversial visit to Israel in February, Milei underscored Israel's "right to self-defence" and significance as a strategic partner, despite the limited commercial ties between the two countries and reaffirmed a pledge to relocate the Argentine Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Unlike many South American nations, Argentina has refrained from questioning or condemning Israel's onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Following tensions between Iran and Israel, Javier Milei opted to halt an ongoing international tour to convene a "Crisis Cabinet," joined by the Israeli ambassador, culminating in a joint press conference. It sparked bewilderment and critique as questions were raised regarding why a foreign ambassador was invited to participate in a domestic cabinet meeting.

Milei had previously told the DAVOS community, "The Western world is in danger." During the campaign for the presidency, Milei underscored how Israel and the United States would form his Western alliance. Later in February as Argentina's president, Milei went on meet Presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) summit.

Most recently, Milei met with General Laura Richardson of the United States Southern Command in Ushuaia's Tierra del Fuego to announce the establishment of a joint military base with the US.

Reports describe it as having strategic geopolitical importance relating to the Strait of Magellan and Antarctica further south. It is considered a key transit route for vessels to the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Milei's announcement has drawn some criticism from some sectors, who say it requires approval from Congress.

Nevertheless, Seman suggests that under Milei, Argentina's traditional approach to international cooperation appears to have deviated on the international stage.

"It is an exaggerated gesture that has nothing to do with the Argentinian political tradition of multipolarism and neutrality. These are constitutive elements of his view of the world that are much more ideological than economical," says the analyst.

Tightening the state coffers

During his campaign, Milei promised that the so-called political "caste" would pay the necessary fiscal adjustment, not the people.

In his first presidential speech, Milei called for "patience and trust," insisting that it would take time for his economic reforms to bear fruit in Argentina.

However, according to recent surveys, 90% of the population believes that everyone, including those least well off, is paying the price of these adjustments - after the state removed subsidies for vital services, including transportation, electricity and gas.

The World Bank and the IMF have praised the measures, describing Argentina as on the right economic path.