Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that a peace deal with Armenia was closer than ever before, as teams from the two countries headed to the border to start demarcation work, hoping to end decades of territorial disputes.

Aliyev's optimism over a potential agreement between the arch-foes comes after a flurry of progress towards border delimitation that has sparked protests in Armenia, still bruised after Baku liberated occupied Karabakh in a lightning offensive last autumn.

On Tuesday teams from both countries began physical inspections of a border section that the two sides had agreed to mark based on Soviet-era maps.

"We are close as never before" Aliyev said on Tuesday of an elusive peace deal.

"We now have a common understanding of how the peace agreement should look like. We only need to address details," he said during a televised meeting with political analysts in Baku.

"Both sides need time... We both have political will to do it."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last month agreed to Baku's demand to return four border villages that were part of Azerbaijan when the two countries were republics of the Soviet Union.

Related Azerbaijan: French arms to Armenia could trigger new conflict in region

Armenian protests

Aliyev said on Tuesday he had accepted a proposal by Kazakhstan to host a meeting of the two countries' foreign ministers.

Several countries have tried to mediate between the historic rivals –– including Russia, Iran, the United States, France and Germany. But years of talks have failed to produce a breakthrough.

Aliyev downplayed the need for third party oversight.

"We are not talking about any kind of mediation, because what happens now on our border demonstrates that when we are left alone... we can agree sooner than later," he said.

The interior ministries of both countries said on Tuesday experts had been despatched to study the border terrain and clarify coordinates for demarcation.