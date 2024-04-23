Students at top-tier universities across the United States have been staging large-scale demonstrations against Israel's bloody war on Gaza and Washington’s support for the Israeli military.

What started with a sit-in protest at Columbia University has morphed into a movement in recent days after Columbia University’s disastrous decision to call in the police to disperse the protesting students.

Now students at Yale, Harvard, NYU, MIT, UC Berkeley, and several other universities are staging demonstrations and taking out rallies, asking their universities to divest from companies that are complicit in Israel’s brutal war, which has left more than 34,000 Palestinians dead.

Here are five things to know about the protests.

1- A heavy handed crackdown

For decades Israel has killed Palestinians with impunity. But the six-month old war on Gaza has exposed Israeli brutality like never before. Images of charred bodies of toddlers, wailing mothers and starving people being cut down by Israeli gunfire while waiting for food relief has mobilised sentiment in favour of the Palestinians.

The cries to stop the war, which lawyers and rights activists say constitute as a "genocide", have also galvanised students in other major US universities.

But the administrations of the universities, which include Columbia and Yale, are now cracking down hard against the students.

They have called in police to detain the students and suspended dozens of them.

On Sunday, the Columbia administration announced it will increase the presence of security guards and make it harder for students from other universities to enter campus as it tries to disperse the protests, which have been taking place for weeks now.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik’s decision to call the New York police to remove students who had pitched tents in the campus has faced particular criticism.

At Yale, around 45 students were arrested and charged with "misdemeanour trespassing".

At Harvard University, a student organisation called Palestine Solidarity Committee was suspended for “violations of school policy” during demonstrations.

In an unusual move, the University of Southern California last week cancelled a commencement speech by its 2024 valedictorian, Asna Tabassum, who had openly expressed support for Palestinians.

The university administration justified its action by citing security concerns.

2- Faculty members join students

The decision to suspend the students appears to have backfired as hundreds of faculty members at Columbia staged a walkout, holding banners that said “unsuspended our students.”

Last week, the Barnard and Columbia chapters of the American Association of University Professors issued a statement, condemning the suspension of students and their arrest.

“We have lost confidence in our president and administration, and we pledge to reclaim our university.”

In a dramatic scene, some faculty members supporting the students, converged on the campus gates and could be seen advocating for journalists who were denied entry as the administration tried to restrict news coverage.

When the Columbia University defended its actions citing the unease that some Jewish students had faced, 23 Jewish faculty members from Barnard College and Columbia University wrote a letter to President Shafik, expressing their objection to “the weaponisation of antisemitism.”