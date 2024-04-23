WORLD
France detains scores of people linked to PKK terror group
The arrests take place across three regions of France as the anti-terrorism unit of the Paris Judicial Court launches a probe into crimes related to PKK terrorist organization from 2020 to 2024.
Supporters of PKK set fire and destroy things during a demonstration in Paris, France on December 23, 2022. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 23, 2024

At least eight people have been detained in three provinces of France over financing the terrorist organisation PKK.

The anti-terrorism unit of the Paris Judicial Court launched an investigation into crimes related to PKK in 2020-2024, French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investigation was opened on the counts of joining a criminal group, financing a terrorist organisation, and attempting to collect extortion as an organised gang in connection with PKK.

The detentions took place in the provinces of Seine-Saint-Denis, Seine-et-Marne, and Bouches du Rhone.

RelatedTurkish police apprehend suspected leader of PKK youth wing in Paris

Similar operations in Belgium

A similar operation has been conducted in neighbouring Belgium as federal police teams raided the offices of Sterk TV and Medya Haber TV, located in the Eastern Flander province's town of Denderleeuw – a propaganda base for the PKK terror group.

During the five-hour raid, police confiscated computers and a vast amount of documents.

A statement by the federal public prosecutor's office said the raid was conducted on a request by France regarding an investigation into terrorism financing.

The raid follows closely after PKK supporters incited riots outside the European Parliament building in Brussels last month.

About 150 PKK supporters attempted to breach police barricades. Police prevented them from marching towards the street where the Turkish embassy in Brussels is located.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
