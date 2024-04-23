When Nemat “Minouche” Shafik took office as the 20th president of New York City’s Columbia University in July 2023, she became the first new president in more than 20 years at the Ivy League institute, as well as the first woman and person of Middle Eastern heritage to lead the school.

Chair Emeritus of Columbia University's Board of Trustees Jonathan Lavine, stated in a letter, that in Shafik, 61, they found the ideal candidate, describing her as “a brilliant and able global leader, a community builder, and a preeminent economist, who understands the academy and the world beyond it”.

Less than a year into her tenure at the university, Shafik now faces growing scrutiny and calls for resignation after allowing New York Police Department officers to enter campus and clear out protesting students who are part of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

This resulted in the arrest of over 100 individuals who, according to the NYPD, were “peacefully protesting,” reporting no violence or injuries linked to the encampment. Three days later, student demonstrators erected tents again in a different part of campus, continuing the protests on April 21.

The Gaza Solidarity Encampments have since spread beyond Columbia’s campus, including Emerson New York University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, and more.

Students are demanding universities divest from companies linked to Israel, following its war on Gaza that has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians and injured over 77,000 others, mostly children and women.

From Egypt to the world

Born in Alexandria, Egypt to a family of chemists — her father and grandfather both had PhDs in chemistry — Shafik moved to Savannah, Georgia at the age of four.

Her family had fled Egypt after “losing everything” during political and economic unrest in the 1960s, according to Columbia, and grew up in the American South.

By the age of 15, she had attended ten different schools in three different cities, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

She graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Politics in 1983, before receiving a Master of Science in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1986, and a Doctor of Philosophy in economics from St Antony's College, Oxford University in 1989.

Having travelled to more than 100 countries, “and working with people from every possible background and point of view,” Shafik has stated that “it really resonates if you've had the privilege of seeing the world in all its differentiated glory.”

Economist and academic

Throughout her career, she has worked for over 20 years in global development and foreign aid and has held several prestigious positions, including Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. At the age of 36, she became the World Bank's youngest-ever vice president.