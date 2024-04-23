Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that if Israel carries out another attack on Iranian territory, the situation “will be completely different” and there “will be nothing left of the Zionist regime.”

Addressing students and teachers on Tuesday at the Government College University in the Pakistani city of Lahore, Raisi said Iran “punished” Israel for its attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria, referring to the April 14 drone and missile attack on Israel.

At least seven Iranian military advisers, including two high-ranking commanders, were killed in the consulate attack, which Tehran blamed on Tel Aviv.

Israel did not officially claim responsibility for the consulate attack.

Early on Friday, Israel carried out a drone strike on a military base in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, which the Iranian authorities claimed to have thwarted.

Raisi said if Israel again resorts to military action against Iran, “the situation will be completely different and it’s not known whether anything will be left of the regime,” referring to Israel.