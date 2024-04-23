Hundreds of thousands of Argentines have taken to the streets, protest organisers said, to voice outrage at cuts to higher public education under the new President Javier Milei.

Joined by professors, parents and alumni from the economic crisis-riddled South American country's 57 state-run universities, students on Tuesday rose up "in defence of free public university education."

Labour unions, opposition parties and private universities backed the protests in Buenos Aires and other major cities such as Cordoba — in one of the biggest demonstrations yet against the austerity measures introduced since Milei took office in December.

Police said around 100,000 people turned out on Tuesday in the capital alone, while organisers put the number at closer to half-a-million —paralysing the city centre for hours on end.

A teachers' union reported a million protesters countrywide.

Third-year medicine student Pablo Vicenti, 22, told AFP in Buenos Aires he was outraged at the government's "brutal attack" on the university system.

"They want to defund it with a false story that there is no money. There is, but they choose not to spend it on public education," he said.

Milei won elections last November vowing to take a chainsaw to public spending and reduce the budget deficit to zero.

To that end, his government has slashed subsidies for transport, fuel and energy even as wage-earners have lost a fifth of their purchasing power.

Thousands of public servants have lost their jobs, and Milei has faced numerous anti-austerity protests.

His government dismissed Tuesday's protests as "political."