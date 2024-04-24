Wednesday, April 24, 2024

1901 GMT — US officials have been in touch with Israeli counterparts about deeply disturbing reports of mass graves being found in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"Those reports were deeply disturbing," Sullivan said at a news briefing. "We have been in touch at multiple levels with the Israeli government. We want answers. We want to understand exactly what happened."

1639 GMT — US calls "dangerous and reckless" Israeli push to legalise settlements

US State Department has called "dangerous and reckless" the reports that Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich was pushing to legalise dozens of settler outposts in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel also said Washington was continuing to press the government of Israel for more information on reports of mass graves in Gaza.

1639 GMT — Israeli hostage slams Netanyahu government in Hamas video

Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday published a video of an Israeli hostage assailing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and appealing for his release.

The video shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old dual US-Israeli citizen, who was held captive by Hamas following its cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves for neglecting us along with thousands on Oct. 7," Goldberg-Polin, who is seen missing one of his hands, addressed the Israeli government in the video.

“All the army's efforts (to release the hostages) have failed, and Israeli airstrikes have even caused the death of 70 prisoners like me,” he said.

"Do what is expected from you and return us home immediately, or is that too much for you to handle?"

1615 GMT — US to name former UN official as new Gaza aid envoy, say sources

US Gaza aid envoy David Satterfield is set to step down shortly and will be replaced by former senior United Nations official Lise Grande, two sources familiar with the issue told Reuters.

Satterfield was appointed six months ago as the US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues with a specific focus on leading the US response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel's genocide is continuing.

1600 GMT — Arab League holds extraordinary meeting to discuss Israeli onslaught on Gaza

The Arab League held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

The meeting discusses Israel's continued war on Gaza and a US veto against a Palestinian application for full UN membership, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported.

Wednesday's meeting, held at the level of permanent delegates, was called by Palestine to discuss Israeli attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

1454 GMT — Hamas denies request to relocate from Qatar to Syria

Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday denied reports about asking Syria or any other country to host its political office.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Liwaa, citing an unnamed source, said, Hamas has asked to relocate its political office from Qatar to Syria.

According to the newspaper, the Hamas request was rejected by the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar al Assad.

"Hamas denies the news report published by Al-Liwaa newspaper about our request to relocate to Syria," group spokesperson Jihad Taha said in a statement.

1522 GMT — Israel must allow aid to Palestinians 'without delay': Biden

USPresident Joe Biden has demanded that new humanitarian aid be allowed to immediately reach Palestinians in Gaza as Israel's war is ongoing.

"We're going to immediately secure that aid and surge it ... including food, medical supplies, clean water," Biden said after signing a massive military aid bill for Israel and Ukraine, which also included $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

"Israel must make sure all this aid reaches the Palestinians in Gaza without delay," he said.

1442 GMT — Hamas releases video of hostage held in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas released a video of a man held hostage in Gaza and seen alive in the footage.

Israel estimates 129 of the roughly 250 people abducted during the Hamas attack on October 7 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.

1442 GMT — UN refugee agency launches $1.2B appeal for Gaza, West Bank

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) issued an urgent appeal for $1.21 billion to address the humanitarian needs of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"The scars of war are seen on a massive scale in Gaza. Meanwhile, violence is increasing in the (occupied) West Bank," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

"It is critical to support UNRWA in providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance and development services in health and education," he added.

1400 GMT — Palestinians dig up 51 more bodies from mass grave in Gaza's Khan Younis

Palestinians uncovered 51 more bodies from a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

"Some 30 victims have been identified, while efforts are still underway to identify the others," Ismail Al Thawabta, the director-general of Gaza’s government media office, told Anadolu. He said at least 334 bodies have so far been found in the mass grave since Saturday.

1323 GMT — Efforts to hide Gaza atrocities shouldn't be allowed: Erdogan

Efforts of the Israeli administration to hide its atrocities and massacres committed in Gaza should not be allowed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at a media briefing in the capital Ankara.

To prolong his political career, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardising the security of not only his own citizens but also the region, Erdogan said.

Türkiye will continue to intensify its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid reaches Palestinian people, he added.

1306 GMT — Israeli minister claims half of Hezbollah's south Lebanon commanders killed

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said Israeli military strikes had killed half of Hezbollah's commanders in southern Lebanon during the cross-border fighting that has flared up in parallel to the Gaza war since October.

1254 GMT — Israel 'moving ahead' with Rafah offensive: Tel Aviv

Israel was "moving ahead" with an assault on Hamas in Rafah, the only city in the besieged Gaza yet to be subjected to a ground assault in the half-year-long war, and would work to spare Palestinian civilians there, a government spokesperson has said.

1250 GMT — Israel strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon, army claims

The Israeli army has claimed it struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon as near-daily exchanges of fire rage on the border between the two countries.

"A short while ago, IDF (army) fighter jets and artillery struck approximately 40 Hezbollah terror targets" around Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, including storage facilities and weaponry, the army said in a statement.

1249 GMT — Israel committing war crimes 'using US-made munitions': Amnesty

The executive director of Amnesty International in the US has said that their research reveals that Israeli troops are committing war crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza "using US-made munitions."

"That's why we have been calling on the US to stop sending #weaponsforwarcrimes," said Paul O'Brien in a post on X. O'Brien thanked "the 37 members of Congress who voted NO on the Israel arms bill."

1120 GMT — EU demands impartial probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals

The European Union has backed a United Nations demand for an independent probe into the reported discovery of mass graves at two Gaza hospitals destroyed in Israeli sieges.

"This is something that forces us to call for an independent investigation of all the suspicions and all the circumstances, because indeed it creates the impression that there might have been violations of international human rights committed," EU spokesperson Peter Stano said.

"That's why it's important to have independent investigation and to ensure accountability."

1105 GMT — Israel kills 79 people in Gaza, bringing death toll to 34,262

At least 79 more Palestinians were killed and 86 others injured over the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on besieged Gaza, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, the ministry said.

Israel has killed 34,262 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 77,229 others since the October 7, 2023.

0930 GMT — Israeli army kills Palestinian woman, arrests 15 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian woman and detained 15 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Maymuna Harahesha, 20, was killed by the Israeli forces in northern Hebron city, southern the occupied West Bank.

0905 GMT — Chilean president calls Israel's attacks in Gaza 'barbarism'

Chilean President Gabriel Boric condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, calling them “barbarism.”