Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have been demonstrated across dozens of campuses in the US in solidarity with Palestine and against Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

Despite threat of arrests, the students have proceeded to set encampments at many campuses to demand an end to Israeli war crimes in besieged Gaza and press their respective universities to snap ties with defence companies and academic institutions that support Israel.

The protests started last week and only grew bigger, spreading across many universities despite the arrests made at Columbia, Yale, New York University and elsewhere.

Here are some powerful images capturing the protest scenes: