The US Senate has passed $95 billion in war package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the bill to President Joe Biden after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the United States should be in foreign wars.

The bill passed the Senate in an overwhelming 79-18 vote late on Tuesday after the House had approved the foreign package on Saturday.

Biden, who worked with congressional leaders to win support, said he will sign the bill quickly and start the process of sending weapons to Ukraine, which has been struggling to hold its front lines against Russia.

The legislation once signed into law would also send $26 billion in military support to Israel and $8 billion to Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific.

"I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," said Biden, who added that the bill's passage proved America stands "resolutely for democracy and freedom, and against tyranny and oppression."

In an interview with Associated Press shortly before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said that if Congress hadn't passed the aid, "America would have paid a price economically, politically, militarily."

"Very few things we have done have risen to this level of historic importance," he said.

On the Senate floor, Schumer said the Senate was sending a message to US allies: "We will stand with you."

"I thank Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation, as well as all US Senators on both sides of the aisle who voted in favor of it," he posted on social media minutes after the bill passed.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defences

Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made passage of the legislation a top priority, agreeing to tie the Ukraine and Israel military package to help ensure passage.

They worked with House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, to overcome seemingly intractable Republican opposition to the Ukraine aid, in particular — eventually winning large majorities in both chambers.

McConnell said in a separate interview before the vote that it "is one of the biggest days in the time that I’ve been here.”