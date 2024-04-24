Wednesday, April 24, 2024

1729 GMT –– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would do its best to make up for half a year lost to US congressional debate as he thanked President Joe Biden and Americans for approving a major US aid package for Kiev.

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude in his nightly video address after Biden signed into law the $61 billion aid package for Kiev, concluding a political deadlock in Congress that lasted six months.

"We completed this half-year path. Regardless of what anyone says, we are gaining the support we need to continue protecting lives from Russian attacks," he said.

"Now we will do everything possible to make up for the six months that have passed in debate, in doubts," he said.

More updates 👇

1633 GMT –– Ukraine drone attack strikes Russian steel factory: Kiev source

Ukrainian drones struck and damaged a major Russian steel factory in the Lipetsk region during an overnight attack on Wednesday, a Kiev intelligence source told Reuters news agency.

The source said the attack had partially destroyed an "oxygen station" at the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, something it said would have a long-term impact on the company's work.

NLMK, which owns the plant, declined to comment. A regional industry source in Russia said the facility continued to work normally.

Lipetsk's regional governor said earlier that a Ukrainian drone had come down in an industrial zone overnight, but did not say if there had been damage.

1630 GMT –– US quietly shipped long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The United States in recent weeks secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders, and Ukraine last week used them for the first time, a US official said.

The missiles were contained in a $300 million military aid package for Ukraine that US President Joe Biden approved on March 12, said the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official would not say how many of the missiles were sent.

The missiles were used for the first time in the early hours of April 17, launched against a Russian airfield in Crimea that was about 165 km (103 miles) from the Ukrainian front lines, the official said.

Whether to send the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) with a range up to 300 km was a subject of debate within the Biden administration for months. Mid-range ATACMS were supplied last September.

1540 GMT –– EU's proposed sanctions on Russia to target oil tankers, ships moving North Korean equipment

The European Commission is expected to propose sanctions on ships delivering North Korean military equipment to Russia as well as tankers that flout the G7 price cap on Russian oil, European Union sources said.

The Commission is finalising its proposal for a 14th package of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

A document showed that 40 companies are expected to be added to its list of sanctioned entities. These include Russian companies procuring equipment for the military as well as third country companies that have sold Russia electronics, semiconductors and chips that have military uses.

1519 GMT –– Kiev says Orthodox cleric gave Moscow Ukraine army positions

Kiev's SBU security service said it suspected a high-ranking cleric and head of east Ukraine's main monastery of having revealed army positions to Russian forces.

The SBU said it had "served a notice of suspicion to the Metropolitan of the Sviatogirsk Lavra who 'tipped off'" Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region to Russian forces.

Metropolitan Arseniy is listed as the head of the medieval monastery. The SBU said Metropolitan Arseniy was suspected of "disseminating information about the movement or location of armed forces" –– a crime punishable by up to eight years in prison.

He had "handed over to the occupiers the location of defence forces checkpoints in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region", it said in its statement.

It also said the cleric had promoted "pro-Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion".

1424 GMT –– Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks

Russia and Ukraine have agreed in a Qatari-brokered deal to exchange almost 50 children displaced by Moscow's invasion, the Kremlin's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova announced in Doha.

Moscow has been accused of forcibly taking Ukrainian children into Russian territory during its full-scale offensive, with Lvova-Belova wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges related to those allegations.

"For the first time in a face-to-face format, we held talks with the Ukrainian side. Twenty-nine children are due to go to Ukraine and 19 to Russia," Lvova-Belova announced.

She gave no details on why the children were in Russian hands or where they had come from.