Israel has not yet provided evidence to support its claims that a "significant" number of employees at the United Nation relief agency for Palestinian refugees maintain ties with "terrorist" groups and helped facilitate the October 7 attacks.

These were the recent findings from an independent panel tasked with reviewing the neutrality of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The review was commissioned by the UN after Israel made its allegations against UNRWA staff in February.

The 54-page report confirms that Israel failed to provide any credible evidence to back its claims, justifying UNRWA's innocence and strengthening the case for long-due accountability.

But the damage has already been done, to some extent. More than a dozen international donors suspended nearly half a billion dollars in aid following Israel's claims. Some have restarted aid, but not enough to mitigate the shortages of food, water and sanitary conditions caused by Israel's war.

Report findings

Previously, UNRWA said that it didn't receive any information from Israel to back allegations of employee links to "terrorist" groups. The UN agency maintained this position from the outset, while Israel claimed it had "intelligence" connecting around 10 percent of all agency staff to Palestinian armed groups.

However, Israel has refused to translate that "intelligence" into admissible evidence.

Meanwhile, the report confirms that UNRWA routinely communicated its staff lists to Israel for vetting and scrutiny, and that the latter never informed the agency of "any concerns relating to any UNRWA staff" since 2011.

The fact is, Israel has been using dubious intelligence allegations to discredit the life-saving agency and further its goal of genocide in Gaza. The country claimed that UNRWA was becoming a "haven" for radical ideology, but also willingly undermined UNRWA's efforts to conduct an open and transparent probe.

To UNRWA's own credit, the agency repeatedly sent letters to Israel in March and April, requesting staff names and credible evidence to see the investigation through. And yet, Israel has failed to follow up with any proof to date.

Historical obfuscation

This discord between rhetoric and evidence is not new.

For over a decade, Israel hasn't raised any objections to UNRWA employees based on information shared by the agency. But it has been quick to blame the same UN agency for "deepening ties" with Hamas, while sidestepping accountability for killing dozens of UNRWA staff members in Gaza.

Interestingly, the report findings also suggest Israel has been using terrorism as an excuse to dismantle UNRWA and hamper its life-saving operations in Gaza. One example from not too long ago is when Israel accused the UN agency of letting Hamas divert aid in Gaza.

Detailed reporting however found that Israel was the one guilty of obstructing aid into Gaza by supporting siege tactics and denying humanitarian movement. Similarly, Israel's claim that UNRWA breached neutrality doesn't entirely hold up.