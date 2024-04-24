WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military aid for Taiwan increases conflict risk — China
Beijing warns "resolute and effective measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity" after the US Congress gave final approval to an aid package to Taiwan.
US military aid for Taiwan increases conflict risk — China
Taiwan's incoming president Lai Ching-te has said the aid package will "strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism" and "safeguard peace". / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024

China has warned that US military support for Taiwan only increased the "risk of conflict" along the strait, after the US Congress allocated $8 billion in military support for the island.

"I'd like to emphasise that the United States and Taiwan strengthening military ties will not bring about security for Taiwan," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"It will only increase tensions and the risk of conflict across the Taiwan Strait, and will ultimately be an act of shooting oneself in the foot," Wang warned.

The US Congress gave final approval on Tuesday night to a $95 billion package of assistance to allies including Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

RelatedUS House passes aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan along with TikTok ban

'Doomed fate of Taiwan'

RECOMMENDED

Taiwan's incoming president Lai Ching-te has said the aid package will "strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism" and "safeguard peace".

But Beijing, which has said it would never renounce the use of force to bring the island under its control, warned on Wednesday of "resolute and effective measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity".

Closer military aid cannot "save the doomed fate of Taiwan independence", Wang warned.

"The United States should... stop arming Taiwan, stop creating new tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop jeopardising peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he said.

RelatedUS to sell military equipment to Taiwan to counter China
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat