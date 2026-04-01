President Donald Trump said he is considering pulling the United States out of NATO after allies refused to back the war against Iran, sharply criticising the alliance’s commitment to collective defence.

In an interview with The Telegraph published on Wednesday, Trump dismissed NATO.

Asked whether he would reconsider US membership in the alliance after the conflict, Trump said the issue is “beyond reconsideration.”



“We’ve always been there automatically,” Trump said, contrasting US support for allies — including Ukraine — with what he described as a lack of reciprocity. “They weren’t there for us.”

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