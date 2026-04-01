President Donald Trump said he is considering pulling the United States out of NATO after allies refused to back the war against Iran, sharply criticising the alliance’s commitment to collective defence.
In an interview with The Telegraph published on Wednesday, Trump dismissed NATO.
Asked whether he would reconsider US membership in the alliance after the conflict, Trump said the issue is “beyond reconsideration.”
“We’ve always been there automatically,” Trump said, contrasting US support for allies — including Ukraine — with what he described as a lack of reciprocity. “They weren’t there for us.”
Disagreement over Strait of Hormuz
The remarks come as NATO members hesitate to support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route that carries roughly 20 percent of global supply and has remained effectively closed for weeks, rattling energy markets and fuelling fears of a global recession.
Trump also took aim at key allies, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, questioning the strength of the UK’s military and criticising its defence posture.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the administration’s frustration, calling NATO a “one-way street” and warning Washington may re-examine its role in the alliance after the conflict.