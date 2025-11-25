One Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza on Tuesday, in breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since last month, according to medics.

Medical sources from Al Nasser Medical Complex said that the victim lost his life to Israeli fire in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis, inside the Israeli-occupied yellow line.

The yellow line refers to an unmarked boundary where the Israeli army repositioned itself after the ceasefire agreement came into effect last month.

Israeli gunboats also shelled the shores of Rafah from the sea, as simultaneous artillery fire targeted eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza, witnesses told Anadolu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, in the latest violation of the ceasefire deal. In the south, witnesses said Israeli artillery also struck eastern parts of Khan Younis beyond the yellow line.

On Monday, two Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded inside a house in the Al Nasr neighbourhood of Gaza City when an Israeli ordnance exploded.