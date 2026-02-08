Bangladesh's elections next week could reshape South Asia's balance of power, as Beijing seeks to consolidate influence and ties with India falter, analysts say.

The February 12 poll will be the nation's first since a student-led uprising toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's autocratic regime in August 2024.

India's sheltering of Hasina -- despite extradition requests -- has angered Dhaka's interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, which has deepened engagement with China and Pakistan.

The Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people maintained strong trade and defence ties with China under Hasina, but New Delhi was Dhaka's pre-eminent partner, an arrangement that analysts say is shifting.

Beijing pivot

"The interim government in Bangladesh, and a future government, is really pivoting to China," said Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior fellow at the US-based Council on Foreign Relations.

"Bangladesh now has become central to China's strategic thinking regarding the Bay of Bengal, and China is increasingly confident that Bangladesh will play a pro-China role in this strategy."

Yunus' first state visit was to China, signalling a strategic shift.

The two countries in January inked a key new defence agreement for a drone plant at a proposed northern airbase near India.

"Whatever the outcomes of the elections, there is an irreversible possibility of further deepening Bangladesh-China relations," Delwar Hussain of the University of Dhaka said.

Tense relations

New Delhi has claimed that violence against minority communities in Bangladesh has intensified since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, citing the deaths of around 70 people in sectarian attacks in 2025.

Dhaka has firmly rejected the claims and accused New Delhi of using them to interfere in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in January visited Dhaka for the funeral of former leader Khaleda Zia, whose Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as a frontrunner in the election.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a condolence message to her son Tarique Rahman, 60, who is seen as a potential prime minister if the BNP wins.

But things unravelled when a Bangladeshi cricketer was removed from the Indian Premier League after Hindu right-wing protests, leading Bangladesh to withdraw from the T20 World Cup in India.