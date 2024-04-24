TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign ministry expresses concern that biased statements could hinder efforts to reconcile communities affected by the events of 1915 and could potentially embolden radical groups to commit hate crimes.
The ministry reiterated its call for all parties to support Türkiye's proposal for a Joint Historical Commission and to engage in the normalisation process with Armenia. / Others
April 24, 2024

Türkiye has strongly denounced recent one-sided statements by officials from certain countries regarding the events of 1915, denouncing them as efforts to appease radical elements.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised that such statements distort historical facts and are inconsistent with international law.

It pointed out that the European Court of Human Rights has affirmed that the events of 1915 are a legitimate topic for debate.

Türkiye expressed concern that these biased statements could hinder efforts to reconcile the two communities affected by the events of 1915 and could potentially embolden radical groups to commit hate crimes.

The ministry reiterated its call for all parties to support Türkiye's proposal for a Joint Historical Commission and to engage in the normalisation process with Armenia.

