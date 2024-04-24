Türkiye has dismissed the 2023 Human Rights Report by the US State Department, describing it as politically motivated and lacking credibility.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the country’s foreign ministry, shortly after the report was published on Monday, Türkiye reiterated its longstanding stance on the matter, denouncing the document for containing what it described as "unfounded allegations, erroneous information, and prejudiced comments" regarding the country.

"We once again emphasise that we do not give credit to this report, which was prepared based on allegations of unknown origin and discourses of circles affiliated with terrorist organisations yet another year," the statement said.

Inconsistency in terrorism-related issues

Despite the accusations in the report, Türkiye reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised that the country remains resolute in its fight against terrorism, conducting counterterrorism operations solely in self-defence against terrorist elements.

Criticism was also directed at the United States for its perceived inconsistency in addressing terrorism-related issues.