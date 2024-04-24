CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
UN launches fund to protect displaced people from climate crisis shocks
The new Climate Resilience Fund by the UNHCR would support refugees, their host communities and countries of origin hardest hit by climate emergencies.
UN launches fund to protect displaced people from climate crisis shocks
The fund will also aim to increase the availability of environmentally sustainable resources in refugee camps and other displacement settings. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024

The United Nations said it was launching a new Climate Resilience Fund aimed at boosting protections for "refugees and displaced communities" threatened by climate change.

The UN refugee agency said on Wednesday that it aimed to raise $100 million for the new fund by the end of next year to support refugees, their host communities and countries of origin hardest hit by climate emergencies.

The agency highlighted in a statement that climate risks were "strongly correlated with conflict and poverty", experienced by many refugees.

In 2022, more than 70 percent of refugees and asylum seekers fled from highly climate-vulnerable countries, it pointed out.

"The impacts of climate change are only becoming more devastating, increasingly exacerbating conflict, destroying livelihoods and, ultimately, triggering displacement," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in the statement.

"Many of the countries that have been the most generous in accepting refugees are also the most impacted by the climate crisis," he added.

But, he warned, "funding available to address the impacts of climate change is not reaching those forcibly displaced, nor the communities hosting them".

RECOMMENDED

Climate-resilient shelters

UNHCR said its new fund would work to ensure that refugees were included in climate-related measures taken nationally and locally.

It would also aim to increase the availability of environmentally sustainable resources in refugee camps and other displacement settings. This would include providing more clean energy to for instance power water, schools and health infrastructure.

It will also support environmental restoration, building climate-resilient shelters and supporting climate-smart livelihoods, it said.

The UN refugee agency said the climate fund would prioritise projects which involve affected communities in their design and implementation, and which promise effects felt locally.

"By reducing exposure to climate-related hazards, securing access to sustainable resources, and promoting inclusion, these projects will deliver tangible improvements in the living conditions, safety, and well-being of refugees and their hosts," Grandi said.

The UNHCR works to protect more than 114 million people forced to flee their homes globally.

RelatedConflict-hit Middle East nations ignored on climate funds: aid groups
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64