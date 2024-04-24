Saim Cakmak, one of the so-called leaders of the terrorist organisation PKK in Germany, has been captured in Istanbul in an operation by Turkish intelligence and security forces.

Cakmak, determined to be active in the organization's activities abroad, was later referred to the court and formally arrested, security sources said on Wednesday.

Turkish security forces neutralised six PKK terrorists in an air operation in the Hakurk region, northern Iraq, National Defense Ministry also said on Wednesday.

"Turkish Armed Forces continue to destroy terrorist lairs in northern Iraq," it said. "Our fight against terrorism will continue effectively and decisively."