TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests so-called Germany leader of PKK terror group
Saim Cakmak was active in terrorist organization's activities abroad.
Türkiye arrests so-called Germany leader of PKK terror group
Cakmak has been captured in Istanbul in an operation by Turkish intelligence./ Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
April 24, 2024

Saim Cakmak, one of the so-called leaders of the terrorist organisation PKK in Germany, has been captured in Istanbul in an operation by Turkish intelligence and security forces.

Cakmak, determined to be active in the organization's activities abroad, was later referred to the court and formally arrested, security sources said on Wednesday.

Turkish security forces neutralised six PKK terrorists in an air operation in the Hakurk region, northern Iraq, National Defense Ministry also said on Wednesday.

"Turkish Armed Forces continue to destroy terrorist lairs in northern Iraq," it said. "Our fight against terrorism will continue effectively and decisively."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTürkiye neutralises nearly two dozen PKK/YPG terrorists in N Iraq, Syria

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage