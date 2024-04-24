Regional experts have long anticipated a full-blown military confrontation between Iran and Israel, but the two regional powers have almost always managed to keep the tensions under the lid, while engaging in proxy battles outside their respective borders. But it’s no longer a fat chance.

Israel’s war on Gaza led to the exchange of tough rhetoric between Tehran and Tel Aviv, with the Zionist state firing the first shot in early April, killing seven Iranian nationals, including a top-ranking general, at the Iranian consulate in Syria’s capital, Damascus.

On April 16, Iran retaliated, launching a barrage of drones and missiles towards Israel – an unprecedented attack that was intercepted by Israeli forces with the assistance of the US. Some of the projectiles landed on Israeli soil, but no casualty was reported. However, the attack was big enough to shift global opinion – many observers began to issue warnings that we are on the brink of World War 3.

Three days later, Israel announced to have struck the Iranian city of Isfahan with missiles – a claim the Iranian military denied. Since then, no other strike has been reported.

Is it the end of this escalation? Only time will tell. But what we know is that both sides came out looking good by employing controlled aggression and inflicting limited damage through calibrated attacks, while the United States seemed to have had prior knowledge of both strikes.

Beyond the masterful display of "smoke and mirrors" by the US and Israel, the pressing issue of Israel’s ongoing massacres in Gaza took a backseat as global headlines focussed on the potential military clash between Iran and Israel.

Casting Iran as a destabilising force hellbent on ‘destroying’ the Zionist state, Israel tried to distract its citizens and the international community, particularly the American society, from the ongoing invasion of Gaza.

This narrative of victimhood, reminiscent of the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, where Israel fought against Egypt and Syria, invoking the Holocaust narrative and portraying itself as a victim, has effectively overshadowed the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

As the clock keeps ticking, the Israeli state will find it harder and harder to keep deceiving Israeli people by claiming victory over Hamas. Here are the four factors that determine Israel hasn’t achieved much from Gaza massacres except for a heavy death toll of over 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as of April 22.

Military failure in Gaza

The leadership of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad remains intact, despite Israel's military going as far down south as Rafah. Furthermore, significant doubts have emerged concerning the political future of the besieged Palestinian territory. Initial proposals by Israel for resolving the conflict have increasingly been met with skepticism as the war in Gaza grinds on.

Israel, risking widespread isolation from the international community and facing criticism from some quarters of the US administration, has left a massive trail of mass slaughtering, exposing itself to legal repercussions at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel has already been taken to the ICJ, which issued an interim ruling in January ordering Tel Aviv to stop ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza. Calls have been made that Benjamin Netanyahu and others must be tried for “war crimes”.

As pro-Palestinian protests in the West are intensifying, Israel’s traditional Western supporters are being constantly reminded of introspecting and questioning their blind faith in Israelboth in terms of morality and realpolitik.

Israel is still heavily dependent to US

While the argument that Tel Aviv should act independently from Washington gains traction in the Israeli political debate, particularly among far-right groups due to the occupation of the West Bank, the Iran factor makes such calls redundant.

Days before the Iran attack on Israel, US CENTCOM chief Erik Kurilla was already in touch with his Israeli counterparts, assisting them in dealing with the Iranian attack. When the attack happened, Kurilla landed in Tel Aviv a day after. His visit and the US military’s involvement in neutralising dozens of Iranian projectiles highlighted that Israel needs the US more than ever.

The big question however remains. Will Israel keep violating the red line and engage in more massacres in the future? In the US, senators supporting the Zionist state are facing pressure to re-think their stance in light of Israel’s savagery.