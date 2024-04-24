Storms and flash floods turned roads into gushing rivers and swamped homes with waist-high muddy water across the Kenyan capital Nairobi, killing at least 10 people.

The East Africa region has been lashed by relentless downpours in recent weeks, as the El Nino weather pattern exacerbates the seasonal rainfall.

Across Nairobi, vehicles were stuck in the deluge and people waded through floodwaters in slum areas to reach safety.

"The number of bodies recovered so far are 10 and we have other people who are missing," Fred Abuga, a local police commander, told AFP.

According to the Nairobi county governor's office, an estimated 60,000 people, mostly women and children, have been "severely affected" by the floods on Wednesday.

The Kenya Met Department warned that "heavy to very heavy" rainfall was forecast in various parts of the country until May.

In one incident Wednesday, police fired tear gas to disperse angry residents who had blocked a main highway with long queues of cars calling for government action over the floods.

Related El Nino-worsened flooding puts Somalia in state of emergency

'City at a standstill'

Kenya Railways announced it was temporarily suspending commuter train services, while the roads authority said four roads in the capital had been partly closed.

"The city is at a standstill because most roads are flooded," said Uber driver Kelvin Mwangi.

"We are having to use longer routes and in some cases we can't get to our destination."

Homes were engulfed in the sprawling Nairobi slum of Mathare, where residents took to rooftops to save their lives and belongings.

The Kenya Red Cross said it had rescued 18 people including seven children stranded in Mathare.

It posted a picture on X showing its workers, some waist-high in water, engaged in rescue efforts, as a man carried a young child on his shoulder.

In a dramatic rescue on Tuesday, Kenyan police said they had saved a five-year-old boy who had been marooned alone by floods in Machakos County southeast of the capital.

The youngster had been left behind by his father as the waters rose and was airlifted to safety by chopper, the National Police Service said on X.