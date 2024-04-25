Maryam Alwan is not even supposed to be on campus anymore.

The Palestinian American student was one of more than 100 demonstrators arrested by the New York Police Department last week, at the behest of Columbia University.

Speaking to TRT World, Alwan said she no longer has access to campus buildings because the school suspended her. But she's not sure where else to go.

"I was suspended because I was arrested, but then I was arrested for trespassing, which means that I would have had to have been suspended before I was arrested. So they're just trying to crack down on all pro-Palestine advocacy. And it's really sickening to see."

Columbia is an elite school that has been at the epicentre of pro-Palestinian student protests in the United States. After months of demonstrations over the war on Gaza, students there set up an encampment to push the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

But the school swiftly moved to call in the police to dismantle the protests.

While the police action had a chilling effect on some students, others have been galvanised to increase their participation and continue pushing their school to divest from companies with ties to Israel. A second larger "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" now stands on Columbia's lawn.

The group has five demands: Full disclosure of Columbia's investments; full divestment from any company that profits off of Israeli occupation and apartheid; cancelling a partnership with the Tel Aviv Global Center for Tech; cancelling the dual degree program with Tel Aviv University and full amnesty for all students who have been arrested or suspended in recent months.

The university has said it is willing to negotiate with students, but no progress has yet been made on these demands.

Speaking to TRT World, graduate student Jared Kannel said "young Americans are sick and tired" of US support for Israel and imperialism.

"We hope that when we say Palestine will free us all, we hope that an end to the US support for Israel will also mean an end to US imperialism as a whole, so that the US can focus on dealing with US things and not acting as global police dictating how elections should go," Kannel said.

Tense mood

The tents do not obstruct the flow of student traffic, but appear to be impeding efforts to set up graduation. Meanwhile, security officials at each entrance are severely restricting access to the campus for anyone not affiliated with Columbia.

There is still of course heckling from fellow students. But on a list of community guidelines posted outside the camp, number 10 reads, "We do not engage with counter protesters."

Earlier this week, TRT World observed this rule in action when a young man wearing a backpack ambled up to the fenced-off area. Peering into the encampment, he asked, "Do you guys take showers in there?"

Apparently ignored, he persisted. "Do you wear deodorant?"

Finally, sounding frustrated by the lack of response, he shouted, "Or do you just sit in your own stink?" and stalked off.

Counter-protesters aside, the encampment appeared largely peaceful.