Thursday, April 25, 2024

1731 GMT — Egypt has asked for a follow-up meeting with Israel in renewed efforts to mediate a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, two Egyptian security sources have said.

Egyptian, Israeli and US officials held in-person and remote meetings on Wednesday that sought concessions to break a deadlock in months-long negotiations for a truce.

A meeting between Egyptian and Israeli officials was expected to take place on Friday in Cairo, the sources said, with further meetings with the Hamas contingent on the result.

More updates 👇

1855 GMT — US begins construction of Gaza aid pier: Pentagon

The United States military has begun construction of a pier to boost deliveries of desperately needed aid to Gaza, the Pentagon has said.

"I can confirm that US military vessels... have begun to construct the initial stages of the temporary pier and causeway at sea," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

1830 GMT — Hamas’ military wing targets Israeli surveillance site in Gaza

The military wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, has said it targeted an Israeli surveillance site with mortar shells in central Gaza.

It said it targeted a newly established Israeli site for surveillance and espionage east of the Juhur al-Deek area with mortar shells.

There has been no comment by the Israeli army.

1819 GMT — US lawmaker slams Netanyahu over remarks on campus protests

Sen. Bernie Sanders has slammed the Israeli premier's remarks that denounced pro-Palestinian protests that have roiled US college campuses.

"No, Mr. Netanyahu. It is not antisemitic or pro-Hamas to point out that in a little over six months your extremist government has killed 34,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 77,000 – 70 percent of whom are women and children," Sanders said in a statement.

1806 GMT — Hamas urges pressure on Israel to end siege of Gaza hospitals

Palestinian group Hamas has urged the international community to pressure Israel to lift its siege imposed on the health sector in Gaza.

Hamas in a statement said Israel hinders every attempt in the operation of hospitals, which have already been damaged in the course of Israel's devastating onslaught against Gaza.

Gaza's health authorities have warned that generators could soon stop working in hospitals due to a lack of fuel.

1755 GMT — UN stresses preserving forensic evidence of Gaza mass graves

The UN has emphasised the importance of preserving evidence on mass graves in Gaza, stating that it is unclear when the requested investigation will take place.

Asked about evidence suggesting that some victims were buried alive in mass graves at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and what should be done with such evidence, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told at a news conference that "it's important that all forensic evidence be well preserved."

Citing the UN's call for an international investigation on the mass graves, Dujarric said, "How that will take place, it's unclear at this time."

1750 GMT — Pro-Palestinian US campus protests grow as police crackdown

Pro-Palestinian protests have spread to more college campuses in the United States as authorities appeared to be running out of patience and police carried out large-scale arrests.

Sit-ins and boisterous demonstrations, including a new one that sprung up on Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, are calling for colleges to sever ties with Israel and with companies they say profit from the conflict.

"For 201 days, the world has watched in silence as Israel has murdered over 30,000 Palestinians," said a message posted online by organizers of the UCLA protest.

"Today, UCLA joins students across the country in demanding that our universities divest from the companies which profit off of the occupation, apartheid and genocide in Palestine."

1639 GMT — Famine looms in northern Gaza, more aid needed: WFP official

Northern Gaza is still heading towards a famine and a great volume of aid, more predictability in access and a sustained effort to get more diverse assistance into the area is needed, UN World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau has said.

1558 GMT — Yemen's Houthis hit 102 Israeli, US, UK ships in Gaza conflict

Yemeni Houthis have said that it had targeted 102 Israeli, US and British vessels since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict last October.

"Some 102 Israel, US and British ships were attacked during 202 days of Israeli aggression on Gaza," group leader Abdul Malik al Houthi said. He said that around two Israel-linked ships are targeted daily by Houthi forces.

"The navigation of US ships in the Red Sea has dropped by 80 percent," he added.

1550 GMT — Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have discussed the situation in Gaza over a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two ministers also spoke on regional developments, the sources added.

1519 GMT — Satellite images reveal Gaza's new port for US-led aid

The building of a new port in Gaza ahead of a US military-led operation to bring more desperately needed food and other aid into the besieged enclave as Israel's war on Gaza grinds on is well underway, according to satellite images analysed by The Associated Press.

The construction appears to have been moving quickly over the last two weeks, judging from the images, and some officials say the port could become ready as early as a week from now.

The port sits just southwest of Gaza City, which once was the territory's most-populous area before the Israeli ground offensive rolled through, pushing over 1 million people south toward the town of Rafah on the Egyptian border.

1509 GMT — Israel kills one, injures two others in Gaza strike

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, according to witnesses.

A reconnaissance drone struck a group of civilians near the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, an eyewitness told Anadolu news agency.

1506 GMT — Up to 100,000 Gaza residents crossed into Egypt: envoy

Between 80,000 and 100,000 Palestinians have crossed into Egypt from Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian ambassador to Cairo has said.

Ambassador Diab Allouh told AFP news agency that they had made their way over the frontier, without specifying how.

The Rafah border crossing is the sole entry and exit point to Gaza not directly under the control of Israeli forces.

1443 GMT — Gaza hospital generators to run out of fuel: Health Ministry

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has warned that electric generators at hospitals will cease functioning due to the lack of fuel.

"We appeal to the UN and humanitarian institutions to quickly provide the necessary fuel to ensure the continued provision of services to patients to preserve their lives," the ministry said in a statement.

1411 GMT — Hamas presses Israel to end Gaza war for hostage release

Hamas has reiterated its demand Israel end the Gaza war as part of any deal to release hostages held there, with Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior official in the Palestinian resistance group, telling Reuters that US pressure on Hamas "has no value".

1312 GMT — 18 countries call Hamas to release hostages for 'ceasefire'

The leaders of 18 nations whose nationals remain captive in besieged Gaza have demanded their immediate release and said it would lead to what they called a "credible end of hostilities."

A statement from the leaders of Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, the UK and the US said the fate of the hostages and Gaza's civilians, "who are protected under international law, is of international concern."

"We emphasise that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities," they said.

1256 GMT — Belgian aid worker killed in Israeli air strike in Rafah

A Belgian aid worker and his son have been killed by Wednesday night's Israeli air strike in Rafah, Belgian development agency Enabel has said.

"It is with deep sorrow and horror that we learn of the death of our colleague Abdallah Nabhan (33) and his 7-year-old son Jamal last night after an Israeli airstrike in the eastern part of the city of Rafah," the agency said on X.

According to a statement released by the agency, Nabhan’s wife is in critical condition in hospital and the couple's two other children — aged 5 and 7 months — sustained minor injuries.

1254 GMT — Israel's Nahal Brigade exits Gaza, prepares for Rafah invasion: report

The Israeli army’s Nahal Brigade has withdrawn from Gaza to prepare for a looming ground attack in Rafah city, according to local media.

The brigade will be replaced by the 679th Armored Brigade and the 2nd Infantry Brigade, Israeli Army Radio has reported.

The elite brigade will reportedly take part in a planned ground offensive in Rafah, where more than 1.4 million people have taken refuge from Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

1250 GMT — Israel kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank: officials

Palestinian officials have said Israeli forces killed a 16-year-old boy during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli police said "hits were identified" when forces responded to stone-throwing with gunfire but did not directly address the allegation.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Khaled Raed Arouq was shot in the chest and "martyred by the occupation's live bullets".

1202 GMT — Telecom blackout hits Gaza amid Israeli onslaught

Palestinian telecoms company Paltel has said that communications and internet services went down in central and southern Gaza.

In a statement, the company said the services were disrupted “due to Israel’s relentless aggression.”

"Our teams are working to restore the services as soon as possible," it added.

1137 GMT — Egypt rejects Palestinian displacement, aims for Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has renewed his country’s rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians, saying Cairo is seeking to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Egypt’s position is clear from the first moment that it rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their lands to Sinai or any other area in order to preserve the Palestinian cause and protect Egypt’s national security," he said in a speech marking the Sinai Liberation Day.

1043 GMT — Hezbollah rejects Israeli claim of killing half of its forces

Hezbollah has denied an Israeli claim that it had killed half of the Lebanese group's commanders in the south of the country, saying only a handful were slain.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that "the other half are in hiding and abandoning the field to IDF (Israeli army) operations," he added, without specifying how many.

A Hezbollah source told AFP that the number of slain Hezbollah militants who "hold a certain level of responsibility does not exceed the number of fingers on one hand".

The source said Gallant's claim was "untrue and baseless" and designed to "raise the morale of the collapsed (Israeli) army".

1042 GMT — More than 100 arrested at US university pro-Palestinian protests

More than 100 people were arrested at two universities in California and Texas, officials said, after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across US campuses this week.

Demonstrations flared at the University of Southern California's (USC) Los Angeles campus, where 93 people were arrested for trespassing, and at the University of Texas (UT) in Austin, where 34 were arrested, according to authorities.

The tense standoffs were among the latest on-campus confrontations between law enforcement, including police in riot gear, and banner-wielding students outraged at the mounting death toll in Israel's war on the tiny enclave.

USC said on social media site X at around midnight that the protest had ended and the campus would remain "closed until further notice."

1041 GMT —Palestinians so far uncovered 392 bodies from Gaza mass graves

Palestinians have uncovered 392 bodies of people in three mass graves at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the civil defence agency has said.

"Civil defence teams have dug up 392 bodies from the mass graves," Yamen Abu Sulaiman, the head of Palestinian civil defence agency in Gaza said. Bodies of children were found among the victims.

"We don't know the reason for the presence of children's bodies in mass graves at the hospital," Abu Sulaiman said.

The Palestinian Civil Defence Team separately called on the United Nations to investigate what it said were Israel's "war crimes" at a Gaza hospital.

0943 GMT — French police break up pro-Palestinian university protest