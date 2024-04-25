Russia has vetoed a UN resolution sponsored by the United States and Japan calling on all nations to prevent a dangerous nuclear arms race in outer space, calling it "a dirty spectacle" that cherry-picks weapons of mass destruction from all other weapons that should also be banned.

The vote on Wednesday in the 15-member Security Council was 13 in favour, Russia opposed and China abstaining.

The resolution would have called on all countries not to develop or deploy nuclear arms or other weapons of mass destruction in space, as banned under a 1967 international treaty that included the US and Russia, and to agree to the need to verify compliance.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space.

"Today's veto begs the question: Why? Why, if you are following the rules, would you not support a resolution that reaffirms them? What could you possibly be hiding," she asked.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed the resolution as "absolutely absurd and politicised," and said it didn't go far enough in banning all types of weapons in space.

Arms control and risk reduction

Russia and China proposed an amendment to the US-Japan draft that would call on all countries, especially those with major space capabilities, "to prevent for all time the placement of weapons in outer space, and the threat of use of force in outer spaces."

The vote was 7 countries in favour, 7 against, and one abstention and the amendment was defeated because it failed to get the minimum 9 "yes" votes required for adoption.