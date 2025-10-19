The Israeli army launched air strikes in Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, local media said.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said that the strikes were staged following an exchange of fire with Hamas.

Channel 12 claimed that the attack came after a military vehicle was targeted by Hamas.

Hamas ‘unaware’ of clashes

Hamas armed wing said on Sunday that it was unaware of any incidents or clashes in Gaza's Rafah, shortly after what Israel said it carried out air strikes in the area to remove what it deemed a threat after "terrorists" opened fire on troops.

The Palestinian resistance group reiterated it is committed to all that has been agreed upon including a ceasefire in all areas in Gaza.

‘Fragile ceasefire’