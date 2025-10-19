WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas denies clashes as Israel launches strikes in Rafah despite ceasefire
Fresh Israeli strikes in southern Gaza occur even after a phased ceasefire and prisoner exchange plan aimed at reducing tension.
Hamas denies clashes as Israel launches strikes in Rafah despite ceasefire
Israeli soldier seen operating in Tel Al-Sultan area of Rafah earlier this year. / Reuters
October 19, 2025

The Israeli army launched air strikes in Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, local media said.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said that the strikes were staged following an exchange of fire with Hamas.

Channel 12 claimed that the attack came after a military vehicle was targeted by Hamas.

Hamas ‘unaware’ of clashes

Hamas armed wing said on Sunday that it was unaware of any incidents or clashes in Gaza's Rafah, shortly after what Israel said it carried out air strikes in the area to remove what it deemed a threat after "terrorists" opened fire on troops.

The Palestinian resistance group reiterated it is committed to all that has been agreed upon including a ceasefire in all areas in Gaza.

‘Fragile ceasefire’

RECOMMENDED

A ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,100 people and injured 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas calls US allegations of breaking truce ‘false’ and accuses Israel of aiding gangs

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government