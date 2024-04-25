President Joe Biden supports freedom of expression on US campuses, the White House has said, as more university students and staff joined protests against Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza and urged their universities to snap ties with firms and academic institutions that support Tel Aviv's genocidal aims.

"The president believes that free speech, debate and nondiscrimination on college campuses are important," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing on Wednesday, even as Biden signed a bill approving nearly $27 billion in military package to ally Israel.

"We believe in people being able to express themselves in a peaceful manner. But when we're talking about hateful rhetoric, when we're talking about violence, we have to call it out."

Ongoing protests at New York's Columbia University have sparked intense attention from media and politicians — and similar demonstrations across the country. Protesters say they are expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

But pro-Israel supporters and others worried about campus safety claim they have faced harassment and intimidation.

At Columbia, meanwhile, Republican speaker of the House Mike Johnson decried "the virus of anti-Semitism," calling for the university's president to resign.

Students intermittently booed and shouted at Johnson and his colleagues, chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine," "Stop the genocide" and "From the river to the sea," according to The Washington Post.

At one point, a student shouted, "Get off our campus!" while another exclaimed, "Mike, you suck!" as the Republican lawmaker concluded his speech.

"If this is not contained quickly, and if these threats and intimidation are not stopped, there is an appropriate time for the National Guard," Johnson warned.

In a high-profile incident in 1970, the National Guard at Kent State University in Ohio fired on students during anti-Vietnam War protests, killing four.

Related Crackdowns on college campuses fail to quell pro-Palestinian solidarity

Police violence against Texas students

As pro-Palestinian protests have spread, hundreds of demonstrators at the University of Texas were in a tense standoff with mounted state troopers, while elsewhere on campus, police in riot gear were pushing back protesters, according to videos on social media.

Dozens of students have been arrested across many campuses, most recently at the University of Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott encouraged police violence and called for punishments against the protesting students. "These protesters belong in jail," he wrote on social media.

More than 130 people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at New York University Monday night.

Nine were arrested at Minnesota University, and dozens of others were arrested at Columbia and Yale Universities.

Amid growing anger at the death toll in Gaza — especially among younger Americans — Washington has tried to walk a tightrope on supporting Israel as Biden runs for reelection in November.