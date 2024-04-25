Thursday, April 25, 2024

1728 GMT — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that it was "not too late for Ukraine to prevail" against Russia as long as its allies fulfilled promises to deliver more weapons.

"In recent months, NATO allies have not provided the support we have promised," he said in a speech on a visit to Berlin.

"But it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail, because more support is on the way."

"It is now our responsibility to turn these commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition — and to do so quickly," he said.

Stoltenberg also took a swipe at China, accusing Beijing of "propping up Russia's war economy" by sharing high-end technology that can be used to produce missiles, tanks, and aircraft.

"China says it wants good relations with the West. At the same time, Beijing continues to fuel the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War Two," he said, warning that "they cannot have it both ways".

1654 GMT — Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone and artillery fire, leaving at least seven dead and more than a dozen wounded, regional officials on both sides of the front line announced.

A Ukrainian attack drone left two dead in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and two more were killed by Ukrainian artillery fire in the southern Kherson region, officials said.

"A man and a woman were killed as a result of a strike on a civilian car. Their four young children were orphaned," the Russian-installed head of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on social media.

The Russian head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said separately that two more people were killed by Ukrainian fire in the village of Dnipryany.

The Ukrainian head of the Donetsk region, Vadim Filashkin, said three people had been killed in separate bouts of shelling in the villages of Udachne, where two people were killed, and in Kurakhivka, where one person was killed.

1625 GMT — Some US aid to get to Ukraine within days: White House

Certain military aid for Ukraine will arrive in a matter of days, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding that air defence remained a high priority.

1429 GMT — Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia's national security.

Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management.

Moscow has taken temporary control of assets owned by several Western companies.

More than $10.9 billion worth of strategic enterprises and assets were transferred to state ownership by Russian courts last year, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in March.

"Recently, law enforcement agencies have initiated a number of cases to return some assets to state ownership," Putin told a Moscow business forum.

"I would like to stress: we are not talking about a privatisation review, but about cases when the actions or inaction by the owners of enterprises and property complexes cause direct harm to the country's security and national interests.

"The seizure of business is justified only in the situation I have just described."

1320 GMT — Russia may downgrade ties with US if its assets are confiscated: official

Russia is considering downgrading the level of its diplomatic relations with the United States if Western governments go ahead with proposals to confiscate its frozen assets, state news agency RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The G7 group of nations are looking to use nearly $300 billion worth of Russian financial assets frozen by sanctions since 2022 to help support Ukraine, which is now in its third year of fighting a Russian offensive.

Ryabkov said Moscow would retaliate economically and politically if the assets were seized.

"Lowering the level of diplomatic relations is one of the options, of course. Many high-ranking representatives in our government have already spoken about the issues of our financial, economic and material response to this step (confiscation), which we are warning our opponents, as before, not to take," RIA quoted him as saying.

"We are now studying the optimal form of reaction, where countermeasures include actions against the assets of our Western opponents as well as diplomatic response measures."

The Kremlin has characterised the current state of ties with the United States as "below zero", although no formal downgrade of relations has occurred since the Ukraine war began.

1245 GMT — Russia says transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine increases security risks for its territories

The Russian ambassador to the US said that the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine "increases the threat to the security of Crimea, including Sevastopol, new Russian regions and other Russian cities."

"Local officials retroactively' confirmed the fact that extremely dangerous weapons had been sent to Kyiv. It is impossible to justify such underhand act," Anatoly Antonov said on Telegram.